Rajiv an epitome of resilience and determination: DGP Ravi Gupta

Hyderabad: Telangana State DGP Ravi Gupta penned a memoir in memory of senior IPS official Rajiv Ratan who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and the DGP were among the noted personalities who attended the last rites of Rajiv Ratan in the city on Wednesday.

In a release, the DGP said, “I feel a deep sense of sorrow to write these words for my dear friend, Rajiv Ratan. Rajiv was not just a colleague or a friend; he was a towering presence among us – he epitomised strength and self confidence, at times an infectious confidence. His sudden departure has left a void that cannot be easily filled.”

“Rajiv’s journey from the Rashtriya Indian Military College to the National Police Academy was marked by discipline and strength, qualities that he had carried with pride. He was a symbol of resilience and determination, excelling in outdoor activities – be it squash, weightlifting and workouts in the gym or at unarmed combat. His participation and training when we were at the National Police Academy was exemplary unlike many of us,” Ravi Gupta wrote.

“Emotionally intense, Rajiv’s mood swings were part of his complex yet endearing personality. As a police officer, he was unwavering in his principles, not compromising beyond what he believed was right. With retirement on the horizon, Rajiv’s unexpected passing reminds us of the fragility and uncertainty of life. I remember our interactions during our training at NPA, and the impact he made on those around him was remarkable. I mourn the loss of a remarkable individual. We weren’t so much in touch with each of us having a busy schedule and maybe we didn’t miss seeing each other while he was there, yet sadly now I will do so. Rajiv’s memory will live on in our hearts as we cherish the moments shared and the lessons learned. Rest in peace, dear friend”, the DGP said in the statement.