Renuka Chowdhury denies her daughter's involvement

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister and Congress senior leader Renuka Chowdhury has come forward to defend her daughter Tejaswini amidst the ongoing rumours that the pub raided by the police was owned by her. Chowdhury said, "I condemn the news coming in the media on my daughter Tejaswini Chaudhury.

The allegations against my daughter in connection with the police raid on the Pudding and Mink pub at the Radisson Blu Hotel are untrue. I condemn the ongoing propaganda that Tejaswini was detained and questioned by the police.

There is no truth in any of such allegations and it is being done solely with the purpose to tarnish our family's reputation."