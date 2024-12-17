Revanth Reddy Leads TPCC's 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' Rally on December 18 to Expose BJP's Inaction on Adani Corruption

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' rally on December 18 in response to the AICC's nationwide campaign against the alleged corruption and inaction of the BJP-led NDA government concerning industrialist Gautam Adani. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, will participate. The rally will start at 11 am from the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road and end at Raj Bhavan.

The TPCC has accused the NDA government of ignoring alleged financial irregularities by Adani and his group, claiming it shows "officially allowing corruption." The Congress will organize events across the country on December 18 to raise awareness about corruption. In Telangana, TPCC will also highlight the Union government's failure to restore order in Manipur.

The committee further criticized Adani for financial irregularities in the US, which it says have damaged India's reputation. The rally will also address Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to visit the troubled region of Manipur.