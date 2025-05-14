Rockwoods Int’l School excels in EAPCET 2025

Hyderabad: In the recently declared Telangana EAPCET 2025 results, Rockwoods International School’s Nandishwar secured an exceptional All India Rank of 1,070, placing him in the top 0.005 per cent of all candidates, and Sai Pranav, who attained a rank of 1,470, getting in the top 0.007 per cent. These accomplishments reflect not only individual brilliance but also the strength of the school’s academic framework and mentoring ecosystem.

Significantly, 60 per cent of the students from Rockwoods International School have secured ranks within the top 0.05 per cent, an achievement that underscores the dedication, perseverance, and consistent efforts of students, faculty, and parents.