  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Roll Ball player and coach from TG to represent Team India in World Championship

Roll Ball player and coach from TG to represent Team India in World Championship
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Roll Ball player Sreeshanth and his coach Shilpa Waghray from Telangana are part of the World Cup Roll Ball Championship (under 17)...

Hyderabad: Roll Ball player Sreeshanth and his coach Shilpa Waghray from Telangana are part of the World Cup Roll Ball Championship (under 17) team.

The Roll Ball player Sreeshanth represents Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and has become the first from Telangana to be selected to represent India in the World Cup Roll Ball Championship. The championship is slated to be held in Kenya from June 22 to 29. Sreeshanth is coached by Shilpa Waghray, who is also from Telangana and she has also been named as the assistant coach of Team India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick