Roll Ball player and coach from TG to represent Team India in World Championship
Highlights
Hyderabad: Roll Ball player Sreeshanth and his coach Shilpa Waghray from Telangana are part of the World Cup Roll Ball Championship (under 17) team.
The Roll Ball player Sreeshanth represents Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and has become the first from Telangana to be selected to represent India in the World Cup Roll Ball Championship. The championship is slated to be held in Kenya from June 22 to 29. Sreeshanth is coached by Shilpa Waghray, who is also from Telangana and she has also been named as the assistant coach of Team India.
