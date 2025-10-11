Live
- SCR revises timings for key passenger and express trains
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced revisions to the timings of several passenger and express trains operating across its network, effective from October 11 and 15, 2025.
According to SCR officials, the changes are intended to enhance punctuality and streamline train operations.
Among the affected services are Train No. 57414 Bodhan–Kacheguda Passenger, which will now arrive at Kacheguda at 11:30 a.m., and Train No. 57412 Kacheguda–Guntakal Passenger, whose departure has been rescheduled to 11:45 a.m. from Kacheguda.
Other adjustments include revised timings for Train No. 77209 Kurnool Town–Nandyal Passenger, Train No. 12648 H. Nizamuddin–Coimbatore Express, and Train No. 17254 Aurangabad–Guntur Express.
SCR clarified that there will be no change in timings at other en route stations. Passengers are advised to verify the updated schedules before travel.