SCR Sec’bad division celebrates 69th Railway Week

Hyderabad: South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division celebrated the 69th Railway Week at Rail Kalarang, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad on Thursday.

During the event, Divisional Railway Manager, SC division presented Rail Seva Puraskar Awards to 69 Staff/Officers.

Bhartesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager stated that the safety of train operations is the top priority of the Division and there should be no compromise in the implementation of safety measures.

He also advised the staff to continue the same efforts to keep up the growth momentum of the division.