  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR Sec’bad division celebrates 69th Railway Week

SCR Sec’bad division celebrates 69th Railway Week
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division celebrated the 69th Railway Week at Rail Kalarang, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad on...

Hyderabad: South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division celebrated the 69th Railway Week at Rail Kalarang, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad on Thursday.

During the event, Divisional Railway Manager, SC division presented Rail Seva Puraskar Awards to 69 Staff/Officers.

Bhartesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager stated that the safety of train operations is the top priority of the Division and there should be no compromise in the implementation of safety measures.

He also advised the staff to continue the same efforts to keep up the growth momentum of the division.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick