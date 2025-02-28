Live
- Ganges Valley School hosts live SAMVADH on parenting in the digital age
- Gen Z: The skincare rebels redefining beauty standards in India!
- Kayadu Lohar’s unique PR strategy: Making her own memes!
- Key proposals made for Municipal dept in AP Budget, Narayana thanks Payyavula Keshav
- Jr NTR kickstart promotions for ‘Devara Part: 1’ Japan release
- ‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum
- Disha Patani goes bold for Calvin Klein shoot
- Priya Prakash Varrier enjoys beach getaway
- Divya Bharathi flaunts in red saree
- AP Agriculture Budget 2025-26: Here are allocations
Just In
SCR Sec’bad division celebrates 69th Railway Week
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division celebrated the 69th Railway Week at Rail Kalarang, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad on...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway, Secunderabad Division celebrated the 69th Railway Week at Rail Kalarang, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad on Thursday.
During the event, Divisional Railway Manager, SC division presented Rail Seva Puraskar Awards to 69 Staff/Officers.
Bhartesh Kumar Jain, Divisional Railway Manager stated that the safety of train operations is the top priority of the Division and there should be no compromise in the implementation of safety measures.
He also advised the staff to continue the same efforts to keep up the growth momentum of the division.
Next Story