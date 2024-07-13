Live
Just In
SCSC, CTP launch Traffic Marshals initiative
Hyderabad: The Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in collaboration with Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP), has introduced an initiative Traffic Marshals in Cyberabad IT corridor and other parts of Cyberabad.
The first set of 83 traffic marshals were launched in the IT corridor and other parts of Cyberabad. The Traffic Marshal Programme, a pioneering initiative is aimed at providing congestion-free traffic flow in the IT hub of Cyberabad, by Cyberabad Police and SCSC.
According to Cyberabad police officials, traffic marshals are paid by companies, trained and deployed by the Police department. They are deployed at key junctions to regulate traffic. The programme's objective is to ease daily commute for citizens and ensure a safe and secure environment for industries to thrive. The traffic marshals are attached to different police stations of the Cyberabad traffic police.
Avinash Mohanty, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and chairman SCSC, said, “We appreciate the support of SCSC and its member companies in this initiative. We urge all companies to join hands with us in making Cyberabad's traffic flow smooth and efficient. This is another example of Cyberabad Traffic Police and SCSC-IT Industry body working closely and proactively for better regulation of traffic.”
D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner, Cyberabad police and Vice Chairman, SCSC, stated, “The traffic marshal programme is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships. We appeal to all companies to contribute to the initiative and help us create a better commuting experience for everyone”.
Explaining the concept of traffic marshals, he said they are full-time paid team dedicated for traffic regulation and will be deployed near all important traffic bottlenecks. This helps the Cyberabad traffic police to focus their time and efforts on enforcing rules like signal jumping, wrong side driving, and helmetless driving.
The traffic marshals have been provided a different set of uniform with Traffic Marshal LOGO printed and a different cap. They will work during the peak hours of traffic, from 8 to 11:30 am and from 4:30 to 9:30 pm,
he added.