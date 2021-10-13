Secunderabad: Army recruitment rally from November 29 at AOC Centre

Secunderabad: An army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at ABC Track, AOC Centre, here from November 29, 2021 to January 30, 2022 for enrolment of soldier (tech AE), soldier (general duty), soldier tradesmen, outstanding sportsmen (open category) and soldier Clk/SKT (AOC wards only) categories.

Outstanding sportsmen are to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre, at 8 am on November 26 for sports trials. Those who represented in boxing, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics, kabaddi and cricket can take part along with certificates of representing a State or country in national or International competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age limit for the soldier GD category is 17.5 to 21 years, for soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17.5 to 23 Years. The educational qualification for the soldier GD is matriculation/SSC with 33 per cent in each subject and 45 per cent aggregate, for soldier Tdn is pass in X standard with 33 per cent, for soldier Tech (AE) is 10+2/ Inter pass in science with (PCM & English) with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 40 per cent in each subject and for soldier Clk/SKT is 10+2/ Inter pass in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 per cent in each subject. Securing 50 per cent in English and maths/accounts/book keeping in class 12 is mandatory.

For details candidates can contact headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015; e-mail airawat0804@nic.in or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing Covid pandemic situation. The commandant, AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to Covid pandemic.