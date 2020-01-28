Secunderabad: GHMC plans 5 storm water drains

Secunderabad: The issues of water inundation, overflowing drainages which cause hardship to the commuters will soon disappear in and around Secunderabad Circle 29. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started to develop five storm water drains to tackle these issues.

GHMC has planned for a drainage system and the construction of drains at Boudhnagar Street No 8, Bapan Basti, Kauser Masjid Road – Warisguda. The area gets inundated during monsoon and locals have been complaining about this for years. Sewage water overflows and gets stagnated in the lanes making it difficult for the people to travel.



Speaking to THI, Pramod Kumar, Executive Engineer, GHMC Secunderabad Circle said the old drainage system was in very poor condition and not properly planned. Rs 1.28 Cr has been sanctioned for the construction at Boudhnagar Street No 8, Rs 1.25 crore for Kauser Masjid Road – Warisguda, Rs 1.8 crore for Amber Nagar, and Rs 1.25 crore for Bapan Basti."

The construction of storm water drains in these areas began in the second week of January and is expected to be completed in the first week of March. "We are also planning to widen the roads to avoid traffic congestion. Presently inspection of main roads is underway. A fund of Rs 90 lakh has been sanctioned, informed Pramod Kumar.