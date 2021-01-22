Secunderabad: Ramannakunta lake phase-II works begin

Secunderabad: Finally, the long-pending second phase development work of laying 1.5-foot underground sewer line across seven-acre Ramannakunta Lake in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board limits has started.

The pipeline is been laid to prevent sewage from entering the lake. During every monsoon around 500 residents in the surrounding areas, including Bapujinagar, Centre Point among others, faced problems, as sewage and lake water entered their houses.

"Around 1.5 feet underground sewage pipeline is being laid from Ramannakunta lake, Bowenpally, to the Centre Point bridge. Sewage would be diverted to the open nala, near Philips Godown. The pipeline works were supposed to be taken up last year, but due to e-tendering delay and fund crunch, they were stopped.In the first phase, a two-foot underground pipeline was laid from Old Bowenpally, in GHMC limits, Bapujinagar to Ramannakunta lake," said K Pandu Yadav, SCB VI Ward Member.

After completion of the pipeline, removal of hyacinth form the lake would be taken up. The project is being implemented by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). The total sanctioned cost is Rs 3.5 crore. For the second phase Rs 2.5 crore is the estimate. The works began in the third week of January and would take two more months for completion.