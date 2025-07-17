Speed up Uppal Corridor works:Minister to GHMC

Hyderabad: The long-pending Uppal Flyover project, connecting Uppal Ring Road to Narapally on the eastern side of the City, is progressing at a rapid pace, according to Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

In the light of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s latest meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari where he discussed the pending works of the project ‘Uppal Elevated Corridor’, the former directed the Municipal officials to expedite the project.

On Wednesday, the Minister reviewed the ongoing construction activities at the site, accompanied by Government Whip Bheerla Ilaiya and Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy.

Later, speaking to the media, the Minister stated that the project, which commenced nearly eight years ago along the Yadagirigutta–Bhuvanagiri–Warangal highway, had been significantly delayed due to financial constraints and administrative challenges. “Upon assuming office, the current government prioritized the completion of this crucial infrastructure project. I personally held discussions with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, to seek central assistance and expedite the work,” he said.

Contractor replaced to accelerate the execution

The Minister further informed that the state successfully facilitated the replacement of the earlier contractor with a more capable agency to accelerate execution. “With renewed focus and close monitoring, the pace of construction has significantly improved. The government is committed to completing the project without further delay,” noted Komatireddy.

Highlighting the significance of the project, the Minister said the Uppal Flyover will become the second-largest flyover in Hyderabad, after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway. He assured that the structure will be completed and made operational by 2026 Dussehra, providing much-needed relief to commuters in the eastern corridor of the city.

In addition, the Minister had a telephonic discussion with GHMC Commissioner Karnan, regarding the 1.4 km flyover from Uppal to DSL Mall. He directed the Commissioner to prioritize the project and ensure its timely completion without any further delays. A comprehensive review meeting with officials has also been scheduled on Thursday at the Secretariat to assess the progress and establish clear timelines for both flyovers.