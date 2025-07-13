State BJP chief urges lawyers to come forward for a change in TG

Hyderabad: State BJP president N. Ramachandra Rao said that lawyers should again come forward in the state, as the time has come to fight anti-people policies and wage a just agitation.

Addressing the felicitation event organised by the BJP legal cell on Saturday, he urged, “let us work together to bring a BJP government in Telangana.” Lawyers are always leaders in movements. They have the power to change the social and political awareness of society. Therefore, if we want to bring awareness among the people again, lawyers are important. He said the Congress government, which is ruling with anti-people policies, should be thrown out.

Asserting that he wants to work hard to bring the BJP government to Telangana, he recalled his association with lawyers. He said, “I have very close relations with lawyers.” In United AP, once I saw 100 reserve policemen destroying a shop in Tarnaka in 1993. “I interfered in it, and in response, they lathi-charged me, arrested me, and filed a case. Seriously injured in the police attack, I received treatment in the hospital for almost two months. A major operation took place.”

Further, at that time, lawyers in united Andhra Pradesh boycotted the courts for 43 days. “Even though I was personally against the boycott, another senior lawyer, including me, condemned the police brutality; he called for a boycott among the lawyers. Ultimately, we were able to get the Judicial Commission appointed,” he added.

Then the lawyers fought for me. That’s why he considers the lawyers’ community as his family. If lawyers resolve, anything is possible.

He stressed that helping the BJP is an important thing for Telangana. He said that without the BJP’s support, Telangana would not have been formed, and it is history. He recalled the key role of lawyers in the process of passing the Telangana Bill in Parliament without legal issues. “If Telangana is to be transformed into a developed state”, it is possible only with the BJP, he said.