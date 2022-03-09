Stop demolitions at Gaddiannaram, High Court orders State govt

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench, on Tuesday, directed the State government to stop the demolitions in Gaddiannaram Fruit Market immediately and allow the traders to get inside the market so that they can shift their belongings to Batasingaram.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy, was hearing the contempt case filed by the Gaddiannaram wholesale Fruit Market Association and the Commission Agents against the officials for not permitting them to enter the market despite there being a court order, which gave them one month's time to shift their belongings to Batasingaram.

Further, the Bench summoned Lakshmi Bai, Director, Agriculture Marketing and Raghunandan Rao, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Marketing department to remain present before the court on March 14, for not adhering to the court order.

The court on February 8, gave one month's time to the officials to open the Gaddiannaram fruit market to enable traders shift to Batasingaram which expires on March 8. Contrary to the order, the officials opened the fruit market on March 4, and commenced demolition putting the traders to huge distress and loss. Contrary to the court orders, the officials gave only four days' time to traders to shift while the court gave them a month's time.

Gangiah Naidu, senior counsel appearing for the petitioners, informed about the violation of court's order. He further briefed the court about the adamant attitude of officials in slapping criminal cases against traders who tried to get into the market to take back their belongings, that too with the help of police.

The Chief Justice, after hearing the contentions of the senior counsel said, "It is very unfortunate as the orders of the court were not properly implemented. Refusing to hear the contentions of Special Government Pleader, the Chief Justice adjourned the case to March 14.