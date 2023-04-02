Stop privatising Vizag steel plant: KTR to Centre

Hyderabad: The Telangana IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded the Central government to stop privatisation of steel plant in Visakhapatnam.



In his open letter to the Centre, KTR alleged that there is a conspiracy to hand over steel industries to private companies.

KTR questioned why the Union government is not being generous towards Vizag steel plant, which has waived off Rs 12.5 lakhs loans to corporates.

He also demanded the Centre to purchase Vizag steel plant products and provide financial assistance to the working capital.

"The Union government has to allocate Rs 5, 000 crores to the steel plant and should think over the steel plant merger with Steel Authority of India (SAIL)," he added.

KTR appealed to lakhs of PSU workers to join the hands with BRS to stop sale of PSUs by Central government.