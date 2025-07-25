Strengthen measures to keep seasonal diseases at bay: Damodar to officials

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Thursday directed the officials to strengthen preparedness measures in the wake of seasonal disease risk during the monsoon.

The Minister wanted the officials to visit government and private hospitals in the districts and also in the city and take stock of the situation and also wanted them to increase OP counters, increase stocks of essential medicines, and test kits in hospitals. In view of the prevailing monsoon conditions and anticipated rise in seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, viral fevers, and respiratory infections, The Minister during a teleconference conducted on Thursday from Sangareddy held a detailed review with senior department officials.

The Minister stressed on the need to focus on preventive healthcare, and directed identification of high-incidence zones. He further instructed that coordination be established with Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration Departments to undertake intensive vector control measures such as anti-larval operations, fogging, indoor residual spraying, and mass awareness campaigns in vulnerable areas. Regular testing of potable water samples was also directed to be taken up without fail.

Considering the possibility of increased OP and IP services in hospitals, the Minister instructed the augmentation of OP counters, and if necessary, extension of OP service hours. He directed that all hospitals ensure availability of adequate stocks of essential medicines, diagnostic kits, and testing equipment. All required diagnostic tests for both outpatients and inpatients are to be conducted within hospital premises to avoid unnecessary referrals.

The Minister also emphasized strict monitoring of T-Diagnostic Centres, ensuring that all prescribed tests were conducted efficiently and reports delivered to patients on the same day. He directed that sanitation, hygiene, and dietary arrangements in all hospitals be reviewed and improved, and instructed Food Safety Officers to conduct surprise inspections. Any deviations in hygiene standards in wards, washrooms, or food quality should attract disciplinary action against hospital superintendents, RMOs, or contractors concerned.

With reports of certain private hospitals charging exorbitant amounts for dengue treatment or platelet transfusions, the Minister instructed that stringent action be taken against institutions indulging in such practices. Bills must be in accordance with prescribed norms and measures should be taken to prevent exploitation of patients.

The Minister alerted health officials to direct all hospitals from Primary Health Centres to Teaching Hospitals be stocked with adequate quantities of anti-venom drugs and related injections to ensure immediate treatment since agriculture season was starting. He also instructed that all emergency cases, including pregnant women, be attended to without delay. The Minister appealed to the general public to maintain personal hygiene and ensure clean surroundings to avoid falling prey to seasonal illnesses.