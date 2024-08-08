Student on a mission for safer working conditions of garbage collectors

Hyderabad: Reyan Sai Yelamarti, an IB student from Grade 12 of Oakridge International School, Gachibowli has been advocating to support the garbage collectors for the past 20 months, making a significant impact on their lives and community. His desire to help them was sparked when he saw the dire working conditions faced by these essential workers.

Reyan observed that garbage collectors in Hyderabad are exposed to extremely poor working conditions. They toil day in and day out, regardless of rain, sleet, or the scorching summer heat. Lacking basic protective gear, these workers are forced to sort through heaps of waste with bare hands and worn-out canvas shoes. This harsh reality moved Reyan to take action. He began creating safety kits for garbage collectors in his locality. These kits, comprising masks, gloves, shoe covers, sanitisers, rubber boots, vitamin tablets (and other essentials) aim to reduce the exposure to various diseases and illnesses.

Reyan’s initiative did not stop at distributing safety kits, he organised drives to collect old clothes, toys, shoes, kitchenware, and other essentials, which he then donated to the families of garbage collectors. His efforts have brought much-needed relief to these families, many of whom struggle to make ends meet. Nevertheless, he also recognised the importance of educating the community on waste segregation. He also produced a documentary highlighting the daily struggles and the crucial role of garbage collectors. His efforts have garnered significant attention, and he aims to inspire others to join his cause and support the garbage collectors of Hyderabad.