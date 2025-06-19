Stung by govt’s PPP, BRS MP walks out of all-party meeting

Hyderabad: BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Wednesday announced his boycott of the state government’s power point presentation, alleging it was organised with “political malice.”

The BRS leader had initially attended the presentation delivered by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Secretariat. However, Vaddiraju Ravichandra walked out of the meeting in protest against what he termed the Congress government’s “political malfeasance” in organising a Public Private Partnership (PPP) on the Godavari-Banakacherla linkage project. MP Ravichandra unequivocally stated that undertaking this project is illegal and unjust, and that his party strongly opposes it. He urged the state government to strongly voice its case before the Centre on behalf of the people of Telangana, opposing this project proposal and calling for its immediate cancellation. Mr Ravichandra, who exited the meeting expressing strong objection to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s accusations against KCR without considering BRS’s suggestions and recommendations, said that as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, if a state undertakes a new project, it must discuss the project details in the Apex Council and obtain approval.

Ravichandra expressed regret that the Centre has taken steps to grant project approvals without convening an Apex Council meeting to discuss these actions taken by the Andhra Pradesh government in violation of the Reorganisation Act. “We request the Chief Minister to write a letter to the Central Water Resources Department to immediately convene an Apex Council meeting.

These issues that are hurting the interests of Telangana should be taken to Delhi soon,” said Ravichandra. He further urged the government to convene a special Assembly session where a unanimous resolution should be passed to stop the Polavaram Banakacherla project and sent to the Centre. BRS leaders K Kishore Goud, B Ramamurthy, J Jagan Mohan and others were also present.