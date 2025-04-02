T-BJP MPs urge Centre to stop HCU land auction

Hyderabad: Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with Telangana BJP MPs Eatala Rajender, Konda Visveshwar Reddy, Dharmapuri Aravind and Godam Nagesh, met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to complain against Telangana government's decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. The MPs alleged that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) was illegally encroaching on 400 acres belonging to the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) using heavy machinery. They urged the Union Minister to direct Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to halt this action, establish an environmental protection committee, and explore alternative revenue sources.

Kishan Reddy stated that the Education Minister had acknowledged HCU’s significance, especially as it celebrates its golden jubilee, and emphasised the need for green spaces for research and expansion.

The HCU Registrar contradicted TGIIC’s claim that the land belongs to the state, stating that no official survey or boundary demarcation had been conducted. The Registrar also highlighted that transferring university land requires approval from the University Executive Committee Council, a six-member body appointed by the President of India.

Over 22,000 people have signed a petition opposing the auction. Environmentalists, animal lovers, politicians, students, and faculty have repeatedly appealed to the government, but their concerns have been ignored. BJP leaders condemned the Congress government for deploying JCBs round-the-clock, calling it a grave environmental and ecological threat.

Kishan Reddy also criticised the state for using excessive force against peaceful student protesters, including lathi charges, illegal arrests, and detaining female students. Videos of distressed peacocks, deer, and other wildlife fleeing the area have surfaced online, highlighting the ecological destruction. The land parcel hosts 700 plant species, medicinal herbs, and rare star tortoises listed by the IUCN. But the state government refuted this allegation saying that old video clips were being shown to defame the government and not a single animal or bird have been affected.

The BJP leaders vowed to escalate the issue by meeting the Union Minister of Environment and Forests and raising it in the Lok Sabha. They reaffirmed their support for HCU students and the protection of the university’s land and biodiversity. They also claim that the issue was settled in 2006 and that the court had given a ruling in favour of the HCU. However, the Telangana government said the issue was settled only last year when the court gave its verdict in favour of the government.