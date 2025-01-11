Tail-end farmers should get irrigation water, says Uttam

Hyderabad: State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasised that farmers at the tail-end of the irrigation system must receive adequate water during the Yasangi (Rabi) 2024-25 season.

Speaking at a review meeting at Jalasoudha on Friday, after a presentation on water regulation under the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP), the Minister directed officials to implement strict tail-to-head regulation to ensure equitable distribution of water.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted the role of major canals like the Kakatiya Main Canal, Saraswathi Canal, and Laxmi Canal, along with the Choutpally Hanmanth Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, in facilitating water distribution. He stressed the importance of timely maintenance of canals, including jungle clearance and addressing operational issues, to ensure uninterrupted water flow throughout the season. Adequate reservoir storage should also be maintained for drinking water and for municipal needs, he said.

"The government has prioritised agriculture, drinking water, and industrial needs in the allocation plan, while accounting for evaporation losses," he said.

The Minister reiterated the need for consistent monitoring to ensure that farmers at the tail-end receive timely and adequate irrigation water. He added that these measures reflect the government’s commitment to equitable water distribution and maximising agricultural productivity during the Yasangi season.