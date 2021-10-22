Techie falls to death from 16th floor in Hyderabad, dies

A 48-year-old software engineer died after he fell from 16th floor of this apartment under Narsingi police station limits in Hyderabad.

George Pradeep Joseph (48) was working as an IT manager in Hitachi company in Gachibowli and was residing at PBEL city located at Telangana State Police Academy Junction in Peeramcheruvu of Gandipet. On Wednesday midnight, Joseph wife saw him standing in the balcony who later accidentally fell down from the 16th floor. His wife called 108 service to rescue her husband but he was dead by the time medical staff arrived.



The police were also alerted who registered a case and took up the investigation. The police launched an inquiry to learn if the Joseph's death was an accident or suicide. The body was sent for autopsy.

