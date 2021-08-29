Telangana Government appealed KRMB to Prevent AP from drawing water from Handri-Neeva project

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday appealed to Krishna River Water Management Board (KRMB) to stop AP government from drawing water from Handri-Neeva project.

The Bachavat Tribunal has not offered any permission to draw water from the Handri-Neeva project beyond Krishna basin, the government said.

The AP government is shifting water from this project beyond Krishna basin, which is a violation. It hampers Telangana State interests, the government said.

Engineer in Chief (ENC) of Telangana, Muralidhar in his letter to the KRMB, has informed that the AP cannot draw water from the Handri-Neeva project.

The works are taken up and water being drawn in violation of norms, he said. He stated that as per Bachavat Tribunal, Srisailam project is purely for Hydel power generation.

There is no chance of taking water for irrigation purposes beyond Krishna basin, he reiterated. Since the illegal drawing water will hamper Telangana interests, the Board has to act to prevent, the ENC said.

The government has already appealed that the water board take steps to prevent AP from violations in the Veligonda project.

This is a second letter in row that Muralidhar wrote that AP government was violating the norms in drawing water and constructing the projects.

On Friday (August 27) he wrote against the Veligonda project, which is an illegal project. He urged the Centre to deny funds to the Veligonda project which has no permission.