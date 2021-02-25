Telangana Govt plans massive thrust to clean & green activities

Adarsh Nagar: Asper the directions ofChief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held adetailed meeting with Additional Collectors of Local Bodies (ACLBs) alongwith senior officers of Panchayat Rajand Municipal Administration on Palle and PattanaPragathiat BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

He stated that Telangana State has brought new Acts for Grampanchayatsand Municipalities. The post of Additional Collector of localbody has been created to ensure that the Acts are implemented. He reiterated KCR's vision to make every Grampanchayat (GP) and Urban Local Body (ULB) clean, green andhygienic.

AdditionalCollectors were directed to inspect GPs and ULBs to ensure that streets and drains are cleaned on daily basis.

"Anumber of construction activities like segregation anddumping sheds, Vykuntadhamams, integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian marketshave been taken up.All these works should be completed by March.Similarly, PallePragathi Vanam, tree parks, multi-levelavenue plantationshould be taken up and completed," said the Chief Secretary.

As perthe new act, 10 per cent of the budget should be used as green budget. Special effort should be takento ensure survival of plants in coming summer season by using gram panchayattractors and tankers.

Inorder to ensure transparent and hassle-free building permission, TS-BPASS hasbeen introduced. Additional Collectors were directed to ensure that earlyclearances should be given for building permission and also to ensure that thereare no encroachments.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, Vikas Raj, PrincipalSecretary, GAD, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, PR&RD, Dr JanardhanReddy, Secretary, Agriculture & Co-operation, Sri Ronald Rose, SplSecretary, Finance, Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner, PR & RD, Shobha, PCCF, SAM Rizvi, Secretary, Health, Dr N Satyanarayana, CDMA,Raghuma Reddy, CMD, TSSPDCL, RM Dobriyal, PCCF (SF&HH) and otherofficials attended the meeting.