Telangana leads in urban development & infrastructure

Hyderabad: Urbanisation is the engine that drives economic development. Telangana is one of the fastest urbanising States, while undergoing rapid economic transformation. The State has recorded the highest increase in urban population.

A programme called " Pattana Pragathi " has been undertaken for the comprehensive development of municipalities in the State. Ten percent of the green budget is allocated by the municipalities and corporations for increasing greenery. The State is a leader in urban development and infrastructure.

The government has also started construction of integrated veg and on-veg markets costing Rs 500 crore so that people living in urban local bodies can get fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers and meat products at one place in a clean environment. It has invited tenders for the construction of the markets in 144 urban local bodies. The construction has been completed in seven areas and work is on in 125 areas. The government also decided to improve the cemeteries and provide additional facilities and develop them as 'vaikunthadhamas' so that the last rites of deceased can be done with respect.

It has identified 453 areas to undertake construction at a cost of Rs 200 crore; 296 works have been completed and 145 are on.

An amount of Rs 430 crore is to be spent to construct 139 fecal sludge treatment plants; 22 works have been completed in municipalities . Another 18 will be completed soon. Remaining 101 are to be completed by March 2023. The Telangana State Cleanliness Survey 2022-23 for 2022-23 has attracted attention of entire country by winning three awards in the India Swachh League category in the national-level sanitation management.

After the implementation of TS BPass Act, the process of house-building permits in cities has become easier. If the plot area is up to 75 square yards, no permission is required Those having 75 yards to 600 square yards can get permits online through a single window with self-certification.