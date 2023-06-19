  • Menu
Telangana only State with multifaceted development: Harish Rao

Health Minister Harish Rao
Health Minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao praised the ongoing development and infrastructure advancements in Telangana, stating that the State is becoming a rare example worldwide in providing comprehensive facilities to its citizens.

He emphasized the significant increase in green cover, which has reached 7.7%, attributing this success to the foresight of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the implementation of the Haritha Haram initiative.

Minister Harish Rao lauded Chief Minister KCR as a true environmentalist who prioritizes comprehensive and sustainable development. He proudly stated that Telangana has showcased to the world what effective governance should entail, with its actions serving as a model for the entire country.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Minister Harish Rao asserted that Telangana's initiatives have set a precedent for the nation to follow. He shared that as part of Haritha Haram, the state has established 14,864 nurseries and 19,472 rural nature forests. Additionally, a remarkable 13.44 lakh acres of forests have been restored, and an impressive 273 crore saplings have been planted to date.

