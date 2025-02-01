Telangana tops in own tax revenue

Hyderabad: Telangana is the frontrunner with 88 per cent in own tax revenue (OTR) during April-November last year followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86 per cent each, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25. Telangana is one among the top three strong states in the category of service sector performers in the country and that the city of Hyderabad is the most attractive destination for office and residential space among four other metro cities in India.

The report said Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala are excelling in the services, with high per-capita service GSVA (Gross State Value Added). These regions largely depend on urbanised service-driven economies and are moving fast in the promotion of services sectors. Telangana is among the top three states in terms of high irrigation coverage of their gross cropped area with 86 per cent.

Punjab tops the chart with 98 per cent followed by Haryana-94 per cent, the survey said. “For 15 states, OTR accounted for more than half of their total tax receipts, the highest being Telangana at 88 per cent, followed by Karnataka and Haryana at 86 per cent each,” it said. The Economic Survey cited WE Hub - Women Entrepreneurs Hub - in Hyderabad as a ‘good example’ from the state on how the support of the government can help women's entrepreneurship flourish.

WE Hub was started with the mission to ensure that all women entrepreneurs in the country have access to technical, financial, governmental, and policy support required to start up, scale up, sustain, and accelerate with global market access. It has raised Rs 177 crore in funding. As many as 6,376 start-ups and SMEs have been incubated engaging around 7,828 entrepreneurs since inception, it said.