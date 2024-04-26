Tension escalates at Gun Park as Harish Rao arrives with resignation letter over farmer loan waiver

The political scene in Telangana has heated up as former minister and MLA Harish Rao and Chief Minister Revanth engage in a war of words over the issue of farmer loan waiver. The latest challenge from Harish Rao to CM Revanth has created tension at Gun Park, with BRS ranks reaching massively to support him.

Harish Rao reached Gun Park with his resignation letter in hand in response to CM Revanth's comments, challenging the police to heavily deploy. However, the police stated that there was no permission at Gun Park for such activities.

Supporting Harish Rao, former minister MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BRS MLAs, and public representatives expressed anger over the Congress party's broken promise on loan waiver. They demanded that CM Revanth accept Harish Rao's challenge to come to Gun Park.









Harish Rao further challenged CM Revanth to come to the Martyrs' Stupa and bring his resignation letter if he dares. He stated that if the loan waiver and six guarantees promised by CM Revanth are implemented before August 15, the intellectuals will take his resignation letter and give it to the Speaker. Otherwise, he will give Revanth's resignation letter to the governor.

The stakes are high as Harish Rao also mentioned that if he loses in Kodangal, he will take political asceticism. The people of Telangana are eagerly watching as this political drama unfolds.