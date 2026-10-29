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TG SAFE suspends Pulla Reddy Sweets licence, 4 other outlets

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Food safety violations prompt shutdown orders as officials seize stock worth over `15 lakh

TG SAFE suspends Pulla Reddy Sweets licence, 4 other outlets
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TG SAFE suspends Pulla Reddy Sweets licence, 4 other outlets

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Hyderabad: Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential drugs (TG SAFE) on Wednesday suspended the FSSAI licences pertaining to the five sweets shops, including Pulla Reddy sweet shop in Sanathnagar, to stop the business operations immediately in the interest of public health after finding violations.

The TG SAFE, along with Hyderabad city police, inspected 16 sweet manufacturing and retail units in CURE region. During the inspection, the officials have noticed the violations in some of the establishments such as operating without FSSAI licence/ improper category of licence, damaged flooring with littering of food waste, unclean washing area and drains clogged with food waste, walls found to be dirty with spillage of food waste, housefly, cockroach and rodent infestation and others.

The FSSAI licences of five establishments were suspended, with instructions to immediately cease business operations in the interest of public health. The violations included improper licence categories at Agra Mithai Ghar Restaurant, Charkaman, Charminar, and G. Pulla Reddy Sweets, Sanath Nagar; the presence of rotten vegetables and rat faeces; improper storage practices; mislabelled and expired food articles; unhygienic manufacturing and washing areas; and failure of food handlers to maintain proper hygiene. Additionally, food articles weighing 3,133 kg, valued at Rs 15,03,582, were seized.

The FSSAI licences of Sweet One Ruchulu India Private Limited at Vanasthalipuram, Balaji Sri Kishan Mithai Bhandar at Shamsheergunj, Falaknuma, and Hirani Foods Private Limited (Minerva Sweets) at Kattedan were also suspended.

MM Farooqui
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

MM Farooqui

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M M Farooqui, senior correspondent with interest in writing a range of stories about Hyderabad and its Purana Sheher. An experienced journalist specializing in departments including Heritage, Transport, Municipal Corporation, Majlis among others with over six years of writing expertise. When not immersed in writing, he can be found spending time in eating Hyderabadi cuisines, Mughlai, Chinese, exploring new things and listening to songs and qawwalis. Farooqui is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing with six years of experience, he has honed his craft in various genres. Farooqui’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched his writing with unique perspectives.

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Hyderabad NewsFood SafetyPulla Reddy SweetsFSSAITG SAFE
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