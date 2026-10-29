Maoist influence on the wane: Security expert

Hyderabad: The book ‘India’s Maoists: Glimpses into Red Insurgency,’ authored by prominent internal security expert Dr PV Ramana, was launched on Wednesday at the Integrated Command and Control Centre Auditorium in Banjara Hills.

Speaking on the occasion, state government security adviser B Shivadhar Reddy stated that Naxalite influence has declined significantly due to collective, coordinated efforts by police forces and administrative departments.

He noted that Ambedkarite ideology, which upholds constitutional rights and social justice, has fostered widespread public awareness, effectively countering Maoist propaganda. B Shivadhar Reddy emphasized that as citizens increasingly embrace democratic values and inclusive governance, affected regions have moved toward lasting peace and development.

Addressing future operational challenges, former Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao called for prioritizing infrastructure development alongside continuous surveillance to ensure permanent regional stability. He cautioned that the withdrawal of central paramilitary forces must be handled with extreme care, stressing that Forward Operating Bases should be maintained across critical forest corridors.

Author Dr PV Ramana explained that his book is the culmination of extensive research into the internal structure of the Maoist party, its front organizations, urban networks, women cadres, and linkages with northeastern insurgent groups. He added that the publication features detailed analytical information across 196 districts identified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, complete with Geographic Information System maps.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit