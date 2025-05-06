TGFDC celebrates decade of forest development & sustainability in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) has launched its 10-year celebrations, marking a decade of dedication to sustainable forestry, eco-tourism, and green innovation in the state.

TGFDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy emphasised the importance of sustainable forest management and community participation. “TGFDC’s journey over the last 10 years reflects our deep-rooted commitment to green growth and ecological stewardship. Our focus has been on building a self-sustaining, profitable, and people-oriented organisation that benefits the forests, the state, and its people.”

The Corporation has evolved into one of Telangana’s most successful and financially robust public sector undertakings, with far-reaching initiatives across forest-based industries, eco-tourism, CSR, and renewable energy.