  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

TGFDC celebrates decade of forest development & sustainability in State

TGFDC celebrates decade of forest development & sustainability in State
x
Highlights

10-year celebrations launched by VC & MD G Chandrashekar Reddy, IFS (PCCF)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TGFDC) has launched its 10-year celebrations, marking a decade of dedication to sustainable forestry, eco-tourism, and green innovation in the state.

TGFDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy emphasised the importance of sustainable forest management and community participation. “TGFDC’s journey over the last 10 years reflects our deep-rooted commitment to green growth and ecological stewardship. Our focus has been on building a self-sustaining, profitable, and people-oriented organisation that benefits the forests, the state, and its people.”

The Corporation has evolved into one of Telangana’s most successful and financially robust public sector undertakings, with far-reaching initiatives across forest-based industries, eco-tourism, CSR, and renewable energy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick