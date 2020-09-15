TITA seventh formation day fete on low-key

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) marked its seventh formation day on Tuesday on a low key in view of the prevailing pandemic. The association, which was formed on September 15, 2013, played a key role during the Telangana statehood movement.

TITA's initial journey began with a couple of enthusiast techies starting a Facebook page in 2010 and then a portal TelanganaDosti.com. The registration for the Association was denied and the founding members had to make rounds of various offices. However, on September 13, 2013 Hyderabad South Registrar office accepted the TITA proposal and the same was approved on September 15.

Founding president of TITA Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that after the formation of Telangana State, TITA vigorously took up various initiatives like digital literacy, skill development, startup and innovation. It also took up awareness programmes in areas like financial transactions.

With IT sector having only 15.2 per cent workers from Telangana, TITA took up honing IT skills on a large scale to ensure that employee share from Telangana goes up in the crucial sector. Association organised India's biggest hackathon event that saw a mammoth 10,000 enthusiasts taking part. TITA also reached out to students of State schools and helped them gain digital literacy through various programmes.

The year 2020 proved crucial for TITA. It took up various initiatives in areas like health and education. It launched initiatives like TConsult through which the telemedicine concept reached to the masses. Some 20,000 consultations were offered at free of cost. Efforts are on to extend TConsult initiative across the State. TITA also came up with the initiative to connect farmers with experts.

With Telangana declaring the year 2020 as year of Artificial Intelligence, TITA vigorously took up efforts and launched progamme to impart coding skills setting a target of preparing one lakh coders in the State. For this it collaborated with a top US varisty- the University of Texas at Dallas, which appreciated TITA's work. TITA has expanded its outreach in 22 nations across the globe.