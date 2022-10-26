TRS leaders take up flash protest at Hyd-Vijayawada highway

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders including ministers took up flash protests at various places in the state on the episode of luring MLAs of the party.

The ministers including G Kamalakar, A Indrakaran Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and others took up protest on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal on Wednesday night.

The TRS leaders raised slogans of BJP down down, Modi down down. The TRS leaders burnt the effigies of BJP and demanded saving democracy. There was huge traffic jam at the highway because of the flash protest.

The party leaders came down heavily against the BJP for luring their MLAs. They said that the TRS leaders were fighters, who fought for Telangana. They will not get sold for money, the TRS leaders said.

Meanwhile, the party leaders who gathered at the party office Telangana Bhavan, took up protest at Agrasen Maharaj statue adjacent to the Bhavan.