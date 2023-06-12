TSRTC workers suffering under BRS party’s rule: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Former MP and AICC Member Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and told him that the RTC workers were suffering even after nine years of the ruling BRS party’s rule.

In his letter, Ponnam told the CM that in the wake of the RTC workers’ agitation across the State to fulfill their demands in December 2019 and the support of various political parties, including the Congress party, a meeting was held with the RTC workers’ representatives at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Biryani meals were arranged at the depots and special arrangements for women employees were made to pacify them. He said promises like fee reimbursement for the RTC workers, housing, free treatment to parents, bonus of Rs 1 lakh and 10,000 jobs made to the RTC workers were not fulfilled so far.

He said on behalf of the Congress party as the main Opposition party, they had responded on the issue and demanded KCR to fulfil all the demands made by the workers as promised by him. He told the CM that the onus of protecting the RTC, which is the largest public sector transportation company in entire Asia, was lying on his shoulders.