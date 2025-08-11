Twin reservoirs continue to receive steady inflows

Hyderabad: The twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have recorded steady inflows since Saturday morning following the light showers in the catchment areas, making the officials to partially open the reservoir gates.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials said that as of 6 AM on Sunday, the water levels at Osman Sagar stood at 1,783.45 feet. Currently, the reservoir is holding 2.578 tmcft of water against its full tank level (FTL) of 1,790 feet (3,900 tmcft). The inflow into the lake is measured at 150 cusecs, with no gates currently opened for release.

Meanwhile, water levels in Himayat Sagar touched 1,760.30 feet storing capacity of 2.660 tmcft of water as against its FTL of 1,763.50 feet (2.970 tmcft). The reservoir is witnessing an inflow of 200 cusecs and officials opened one gate discharging 991 cusecs downstream.

The HMWSSB officials said that while storage levels are comfortable, gate operations at Himayat Sagar are part of routine water management to maintain safety margins. They added that both reservoirs are being closely monitored and residents downstream have been advised to stay cautions near canal banks due to the ongoing outflow.