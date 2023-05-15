Live
Two held for running hookah parlour illegally in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team on Saturday night after they raided a hookah centre at Tolichowki. It is believed that the duo was running the centre illegally. The police have seized huge quantity of hookah pots, hookah flavours and other articles.
The arrested were identified as Syed Arshad Hussaini (25) and Syed Obaid Hussaini (21), both are residents of Kalapather.
Task Force Inspector, Khaleel Pasha said that the duo was running the hookah parlour without obtaining permission.
The highly inflammable items were kept in abundance without taking fire safety measures and could have resulted in fire accidents. It is reported that minors were also allowed into the premises by the management.