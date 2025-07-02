Unauthorised villas razed in Manikonda

Hyderabad: As part of the drive to curb unauthorized structures, the officials of Manikonda municipality on Tuesday demolished illegally constructed villas in Chitrapuri Colony under the Rajendranagar constituency.

Following the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, the demolition drive was carried out. The operation was led by Town Planning Officer Santosh Singh and team, who took swift action against the unauthorized constructions.

According to officials, the villas were reportedly built without obtaining necessary approvals and permissions from the Manikonda Municipality.

Officials confirmed that the additional villas violated municipal norms and were constructed illegally disregard of planning regulations. Town Planning teams razed the illegal villas to ground level. Officials also issued a warning to builders and property owners, advising them to obtain proper permissions before undertaking any construction activities. The municipality emphasized that unauthorized structures will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be initiated where necessary.