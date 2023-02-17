Use people's knowledge for development: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh on Thursday stressed the need to put in efforts to utilise the energies and knowledge of people aged 30-40 to contribute to the country's development.

The minister launched a capacity building programme for senior scientists in 'Effective Leadership and Creativity' in the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI).

In his keynote address, after inaugurating the first five-day programme of the series, Singh said the capacities and potential of youth should be drawn for the country's development.

The programme. being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission of India (CBC), is aimed at improving industry and private sector collaboration by providing creative thinking skills to participating scientists and enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership.

Dr. Singh also launched E-modules on integrated Government Online Training (iGOT): An introduction to science communication, data- driven decision- making and code of conduct for science and technology.

ASCI director-general Dr. Nirmalya Bagchi, chairman K Padamanabhaiah, CBC chairman Adil Zainulbhai, FAST India CEO Jayant Krishna, Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy CEO Prakash Kumar and STI CB Cell head Dr Arabinda Mitra, among others, were present.