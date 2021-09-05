Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu pitches for mandatory rural service for government doctors

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that serving in rural areas should be made mandatory before giving the first promotion to doctors in government sector.

Speaking at the 11th Annual Medical Teachers' Day awards function here, he said three-to-five years' service in rural areas for young doctors is essential while pointing out that 60 per cent of the population lives in villages.

Describing the medical profession as noble, he advised doctors not to give any remission or commit omission, but to serve with passion. Asking doctors to remember the core value of compassion for humanity in all their actions, he said "let that be your moral compass when in dilemma. Always adhere to the highest level of ethics. If you can serve with a spirit of selfless dedication, you derive boundless and real happiness."

Calling for creating state-of-the-art health infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, the V-P said the Covid pandemic has accentuated the need for better health infrastructure. He advised the State governments to bestow special attention on this aspect. He stressed on the need to increase medical colleges while referring to the government efforts to bridge the gap in doctor-patient ratio. The doctor-patient ratio was 1:1,456, as against the WHO norm of 1:1,000."

Appreciating the government plan to establish at least one medical college in each district, he pointed out that the urban-rural ratio of doctors was also highly skewed with more medical professionals opting to work in urban areas.

Naidu emphasised that both medical education and treatment should be affordable and within the reach of the common man. He said top priority should be accorded to education and health sectors with a greater allocation of budget.

Referring to the fast-changing technological world, the VP urged medical colleges to ensure that those passing out of their portals stay abreast of the latest diagnostic and treatment systems.

"This has become all the more imperative in the wake of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 as everything about the novel Corona virus is new learning to all—from scientists to doctors."

The VP paid homage to former President and statesman-philosopher, the late Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. He also paid respects to all his teachers, who mould and shaped his career. Earlier, he presented the Life-Time Achievement Award to well-known cardiologist and President of Public Health Foundation of India, Dr K. Srinath Reddy and others, including Dr Devi Shetty.

Home Minister Md Mohamood Ali, Dr Alexander Thomas, President, ANBAI, Dr Abhijat Seth, President, National Board of Examinations, Dr G S Rao, organising chairman, Dr Lingaiah, organising secretary and Dr B Balaraju, president AP & TS ANBAI, attended.