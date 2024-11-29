Water Board’s OTS-2024 scheme ends in two days

Hyderabad: With only two days remaining to benefit from the Hyderabad Water Board’s One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme-2024, the HMWSSB announced on Thursday that customers who pay after the deadline will incur interest and penalties on their pending bills.

According to HWMWSSB, the State government, which has already extended the period once due to requests from the people, is requesting that the scheme be utilised within the stipulated period as there is no possibility of extending it again. After the expiry of the scheme period, the authorities are preparing to take strict action against the consumers of pending bills. If necessary, their water connections will also be disconnected.

Payment can be made through water board offices, online mode, Mee-Seva, AP online centres, Phone Pay, Google Pay, Paytm, NEFT, RTGS, BPPS, the water board’s official website, and linemen. By scanning the QR code provided by the water board, users can find out details about their dues, amount to be paid, and discounts, said senior officer, HMWSSB.