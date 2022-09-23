  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Woman creates Hungama after police seizes car for violating traffic rules

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a shocking incident, a woman grabbed the walkie-talkie of a traffic police after he locked her car which was parked at no parking area.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman grabbed the walkie-talkie of a traffic police after he locked her car which was parked at no parking area. The incident took place in Koti, Hyderabad. According to the sources, a woman parked her car at the no-parking area on a busy road and left the area. The traffic police locked her car for the wrong parking.

Later, the woman who returned to her car created a ruckus after she found her car was locked. She grabbed the walkie-talkie of the police after he asked to pay the challan. The police filed a case and seized the car.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X