Woman from Hyderabad stabbed to death in London; UK authorities arrest suspect near place of crime

Hyderabad/London: A 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was studying a master of science course in the United Kingdom, was allegedly stabbed to death at her accommodation in London, the UK Metropolitan Police said.



The Met police said two men have been arrested in connection with the murder that took place at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley in London on Tuesday. While the murder victim is yet to be formally identified by police in the UK, reports from India indicated it was Kontham Tejaswini – a young professional from Hyderabad.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled, following which the police are expected to formally release her identity but th Tejaswini's family members, who live in Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad, on Wednesday said they got information that she was "attacked" in the flat, a shared accommodation. "We came to know about the incident today morning.

We don't know when it happened. We got the information that she is serious and in hospital," Tejaswini's father told a news channel. She had gone to London three years ago and had completed her MS course there, her father said. The Metropolitan Police had earlier released an image of Brazilian national Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek the public's help in tracing the suspect behind the attack. The 23-year-old man has now been arrested from Harrow, near the crime scene of Neeld Crescent in Wembley. "Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and two women were treated for stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin are yet to be informed,” the Met Police said in a statement