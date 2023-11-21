Live
Young martial artists go through hard knocks to upgrade defensive skills
Rangareddy: In order to check the ability of self-defense among the trainee Karatekas, a Taekwondo Belt Grading Programme was organised on Sunday at...
Rangareddy: In order to check the ability of self-defense among the trainee Karatekas, a Taekwondo Belt Grading Programme was organised on Sunday at Indira Reddy Play Ground in Attapur by the Temple of Martial Arts, a training institute based in Rajendra Nagar area.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Nagar B Gangadhar, a devoted sports personality who represents the State as State level volleyball player, graced the occasion as chief guest. He and other guests were received by grand master Praveen Kumar, a black belt from Kukkiwon in Korea and general secretary of Telangana Taekwondo Association.
During the event, the trainee students went through different levels of rigorous demonstrations to prove their mettle before being elevated to the next grade. Atleast 150 students participated in the event and displayed their grit in self-defense. B Gangadhar greeted the Karatekas with words of appreciation. He congratulated the coaches S Pradeep Kumar and B Suresh, both third Dan black belts, for their role in propagating discipline among the young generation through martial arts.