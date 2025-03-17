Youtubers granted bail amid row over Telangana CM criticism

Hyderabad: Two YouTubers, Revathi Pogadadanda and Thanvi Yadav, have been granted bail after their arrest earlier this month for allegedly sharing content critical of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Revathi, the Managing Director of Pulse Digital News Network, and Thanvi, an employee, were taken into custody in a case that has sparked discussions on political dissent and press freedom.

Their lawyer, Jakkula Ramesh, maintained that the arrests were politically motivated and carried out under pressure. The prosecution, however, opposed their bail, arguing that further investigation was needed.

After hearing both sides, the court ruled in favour of the YouTubers and set bail conditions, requiring them to submit two sureties of ₹25,000 each. They are expected to be released from Chanchalguda Special Prison for Women by Monday evening.

The case has raised concerns among media professionals and digital rights activists, with many questioning the implications for online journalism and free speech in Telangana.