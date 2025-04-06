All set for celestial wedding of Rama and consort Sita today

Khammam: Devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and various other parts of the country are expected to gather in large numbers for the festival, which has been carefully organized by the district administration, the endowments department, and law enforcement agencies. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is facilitating this influx by operating numerous special bus services from different regions of the state to Bhadrachalam. This year, a significant turnout of devotees is anticipated, prompting the police to implement extensive security measures. To accommodate the needs of the attendees, preparations are underway to prepare two lakh “Laddu prasadam” for distribution. Additionally, approximately 60 centers have been established to manage the dispersal of “talambralu” among the devotees.

The district authorities are closely monitoring the 24 sections of Mithila Stadium, the venue for the Seetharama Kalyanam, with a workforce of 32,000 personnel assigned to ensure smooth operations. District Collector Jitesh V. Patil has announced that measures are in place to provide drinking water at 200 locations throughout the town, and six parking lots have been designated for the event. To ensure medical assistance is readily available, over 150 paramedical staff and 35 doctors will be stationed in the temple town. He has instructed all personnel responsible for managing the event to report by six in the morning on Sunday.

The “Edurukolu Utsavam,” a sacred tradition held on the temple grounds the evening before the divine wedding, will feature the introduction and interaction of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha.