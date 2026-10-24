Facial attendance mandatory for health dept staff: DMHO

Khammam: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr D. Rama Rao has directed staff working under the Medical and Health Department in Khammam district to compulsorily mark their attendance through the government’s MeePramaan facial attendance application.

Speaking to office staff here on Friday, he said the instructions were being issued in accordance with the directions of the District Collector, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, and the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. Dr Rao said all personnel working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Health Centres, and the district medical and health office must strictly adhere to the prescribed attendance timings.

As per the instructions, staff working at PHCs and Urban Health Centres must mark their entry attendance at 9 am and exit attendance at 4 pm through the MeePramaan app.

Staff working at the district office have been directed to record their entry at 10 am and exit at 5 pm.

The DMHO also instructed Deputy District Medical and Health Officers (Deputy DMHOs), programme officers and medical officers in charge of PHCs to mark their attendance regularly and monitor staff attendance daily.