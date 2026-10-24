- KTR assures 96-year-old woman ex-sarpanch of a meet with KCR
- YS Jagan seeks amicus curiae to oversee local body polls
- Mystery clouds Jogi Meghana accident; probe ordered
- Bar and restaurant owners demand withdrawal of privilege fee
- Zero tolerance for poll disruptors, says DGP
- Parishad nominations end amid violence
- Delhi BJP questions AAP on CM Mann’s goods on which he was forced to pay customs duty, fine
- Delhi Police Detain Anti-SIR Protesters as March Towards Election Commission Headquarters Is Halted
Facial attendance mandatory for health dept staff: DMHO
In Short
Speaking to office staff here on Friday, he said the instructions were being issued in accordance with the directions of the District Collector, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, and the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.
Khammam: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr D. Rama Rao has directed staff working under the Medical and Health Department in Khammam district to compulsorily mark their attendance through the government’s MeePramaan facial attendance application.
Speaking to office staff here on Friday, he said the instructions were being issued in accordance with the directions of the District Collector, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, and the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare. Dr Rao said all personnel working in Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Health Centres, and the district medical and health office must strictly adhere to the prescribed attendance timings.
As per the instructions, staff working at PHCs and Urban Health Centres must mark their entry attendance at 9 am and exit attendance at 4 pm through the MeePramaan app.
Staff working at the district office have been directed to record their entry at 10 am and exit at 5 pm.
The DMHO also instructed Deputy District Medical and Health Officers (Deputy DMHOs), programme officers and medical officers in charge of PHCs to mark their attendance regularly and monitor staff attendance daily.
Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5
Gujarat: Vadodara civic body clears land allotment for Yusuf Pathan
Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan hits back at three women predecessors of CPI-M over criticism
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)
YS Jagan: SEC Undermining Supreme Court Directives