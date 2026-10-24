Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5

Amaravati: Polling for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) in Andhra Pradesh is likely to be postponed from November 3 to November 5, following concerns over police security and election staff deployment. The State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to announce a revised schedule after further deliberations.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of the rescheduling of elections to 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Following the Supreme Court's directions, the SEC shifted municipal polling from October 28 to November 1, with counting scheduled for November 3.

Under the existing schedule, MPTC and ZPTC polling is also slated for November 3, while counting is scheduled for November 5. Holding municipal vote counting and Parishad polling on the same day could create logistical difficulties, particularly in deploying police personnel and election staff across districts.

The SEC discussed the issue after receiving representations from several superintendents of police (SPs), who highlighted the challenges of managing security arrangements for the two election activities simultaneously. Senior police officials also suggested shifting Parishad polling to November 5.

Taking these concerns into consideration, the Commission is examining changes to the existing schedule.

However, the final dates will be confirmed only through an official SEC announcement.

The proposed postponement is intended to facilitate smoother deployment of security personnel and election staff amid the revised municipal election programme. The SEC is expected to announce the revised dates for the MPTC and ZPTC elections soon.