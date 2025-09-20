FEMI national excellence award to local mine unit

Mellacheruvu (Suryapet): The Vepalamadaram Limestone Mine of My Home Industries of Mellacheruvu has received the excellence award in the ‘Environment’ category for 2024-25 by the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FEMI).

At the 59th General Meeting of FEMI in New Delhi on Friday, General Manager B Suresh and AGM (Mines) N Naresh received the award on behalf of the company.

The award was presented by FEMI President Shantish, Vice President Sauvik Mujudhar, and Secretary General Shri Pramod Tyagi.

Speaking on the occasion, N Srinivasa Rao, Unit Head, Mellacheruvu Unit, said the Vepalamadaram Limestone Mine was recognised for its adherence to environmental protection norms prescribed by the Government of India. Rao congratulated all employees and workers of the unit for their contribution in securing the national honour.