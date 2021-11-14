Judge stresses on legal services to everyone

Narayanpet: Mahabubnagar district Judge and president of the District Judicial Service Commission S Premawati on Saturday informed that the main objective of the Judicial Service Commission was to ensure that all the rights enshrined in the Constitution were guaranteed to everyone, rich and poor alike.



As part of concluding ceremony of Pan India legal services awareness programme, the district judge took part as a chief guest at a mega camp organized by the Legal Services Authority on Child Friendly Legal Services and their Protection at the School of Social Welfare Gurukula High school in Narayanpet District.

Speaking on the occasion, the district Judge said that even after 75 years of independence, not everyone has equal rights and aware of their rights. In view of this, the Central Government under the auspices of the National Legal Service had been instructed to visit remote villages and create awareness on the laws and rights through the Legal Services Authority at the district and mandal level.

Many say that they are not getting their legal rights due to illiteracy, poverty and ignorance. Raising awareness on child-friendly legal services and their protection is also part of the legal services agency's programmes, observed the district Judge.

She lauded the efforts of the district police department, women and child welfare department, child protection and NGOs to curb the high incidence of child marriages in Narayanpet.

Adding further, the district Judge stressed that the students should read and understand the articles contained in the law. They must know about the various laws, must be aware of rights of children, the right to nutrition, the right to education, their attitudes, what facilities should be provided etc. The parents should also be made aware of personal liberty and let children be happy.

However everyone is reminded not to neglect their rights as well as responsibilities. Earlier, Gurukul school students welcomed the Judge with a parade. She inspected the various stalls set up by the Police Department, Welfare Department, Health Department, Fire Department and CWC in the premises and handed over the book.

Participating in the event Narayanpet district Superintended of Police (SP) Dr. Chetana said that the judicial authorities have visited each and every household in the villages to educate the people on the laws and help them to be aware of the laws and prevent crime.

Additional Collector K. Chandra Reddy said that laws were formed out of common sense, social responsibilities and free life for man. He said that everyone should be aware of the laws. He lauded the legal advice provided to the poor people through the Legal Service.

Narayanapet District Bar Association President Damodar Goud said that the mandal Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the National Legal Services Authority, had set up an awareness programme on the laws for the people in every village. He said that since October 2, 7 groups have been formed to create awareness among the people.

Senior Civil Judge, mandal Legal Services Commission President Shubhavalli, Junior Civil Judge Rajender Reddy, District Welfare Officer Venugopal, Child Welfare Committee Chairman Ashok Shyamala, Gurukul School Principal Devasena, lawyers, other officials and students participated in the programme.