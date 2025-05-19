Khammam-Devarapalli highway nears finish line

Khammam: In a major boost to connectivity, the government is pushing for completion of the Khammam-Devarapalli National Highway by August 15. With over 80% of the work already finished, officials say only seven of the 124 bridges and underpasses remain under construction.

At a total cost of Rs2,214 crore, this 165-kilometer highway is being built from Suryapet to Devarapalli.Travel times between Hyderabad and other locations to Rajahmundry and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh via the combined Khammam district will be shortened once this highway’s development is finished. The Khammam district’s Suryapet to Ponnekal roadway has already been finished and made accessible as part of this. Major constructions like bridges, underpasses, and bridges under construction in Kalluru Mandal are presently under process, even if the road construction is nearly finished. Meanwhile, 117 important structures have already been finished.

A change in high-tension power lines is causing some delay in the construction of the railway overbridge near Kodumuru, while design revisions are delaying the one near Khammam.

Three of the five packages that make up the whole highway construction are in the joint district. No cattle or other animals are allowed on this national highway, which is being built as an access-controlled route.

Although Rs772 crore is being spent to build Package 1 from Tallampadu to Somavaram, 30 of the 33 km have been covered. The ROB and power line changes in this area are still pending. There are still three unfinished bridges and underpasses.

At a cost of Rs637 crore, Package 2 from Somavaram to Chintagudem was started; 26 of the 29 km have been finished.There are three locations in this bundle where bridges and underpasses are still pending.

With respect to Package 3 being built at a cost of Rs804 crore, 37 of the 43 km from Chintagudem to Razorla have been finished. The constituencies of Dhamsalapuram, Vandanam, and Sathupalli have three points of entry and departure. However, plans for building service roads for this road have already been submitted to the Centre.

Tummala inspects project

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Raovisited the joint district recently to inspect the construction projects. He examined the field-level work progress while traveling the Green Field Highway from Vemsur to Dhamsalapuram.

He gave the officials and contractors instructions to make at least one side of the highway open to the public by July 15 of the year.

He said that all the packages were working simultaneously and that there were no issues with the work’s progress. He claimed that because it is an access-controlled highway, the absence of a service road would be problematic for the farmers in the neighbouring communities.

He claimed that during Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s recent visit to the State, he was reminded of this problem. According to him, the Green Field Highway has three exitsin the constituency of Sathupalli, and no other State in the nation can boast of a similar claim. Tummala asserted that transportation system would be improved, and travel times significantly reduced once the Greenfield Highway

becomes accessible.