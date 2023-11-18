Khammam: ‘KCR: The betrayer & cheater’

Khammam : In a scathing attack, former Minister of Maharashtra and Khammam Parliamentary Constituency AICC Observer, Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan, accused the KCR government of betraying the trust of Telangana’s diverse population over the past decade. Khan asserted that rather than delivering democratic governance, the government manipulated numbers, particularly affecting minorities and Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Khan revealed troubling statistics, claiming that out of the total 77,000 acres of Waqf lands, 55,000 acres were allegedly collected and utilised without proper accounting documentation. Furthermore, he alleged that these lands were seized and distributed without fostering the development of the Muslim community.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, Khan asserted that the government’s actions had led to suicides among the unemployed population. He pointed fingers at both the BJP at the Central level and the BRS in the state for their alleged collaboration in such matters.

Emphasising the Congress party’s commitment, Khan stated, “The Congress party has a history, and whatever it says, the Congress party will do and show it.” He expressed confidence in the Congress party’s victory in the upcoming elections, citing the people’s trust in their six guarantees.

Adding to the critique, the Khammam City Congress Convener Mohammad Javed highlighted the unfulfilled promise of 12 percent reservation for Muslim minorities. He claimed that the reservation previously granted by Rajasekhar Reddy had been reduced. Javed criticised the leaders of BRS for making promises during election time, particularly regarding the establishment of a minority commission.

Javed argued that a Minority Commission could have brought justice to the affected families. He lamented the alleged misallocation of funds, stating that the government allocated Rs 2,000 crore to minorities annually but spent only Rs 700 crore on education for the 50 lakh minorities.

Recalling historical instances, Khan noted that in 1993, the Congress Party’s Minority Commission had been appointed, and SC sub plan funds were used for the Dalitbandu scheme. In addition, he extended support to Congress party’s candidate Tummala Nageswara Rao.